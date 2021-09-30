Facebook exec defends policies toward teens on Instagram

AP National Business

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing lawmakers’ outrage against Facebook over its handling of internal research on harm to teens from Instagram, a Facebook executive is telling Congress that the company is working to protect young people on its platforms. And she disputes the way a recent newspaper story describes what the research shows. Antigone Davis, Facebook’s head of global safety, was testifying for a Senate Commerce subcommittee Thursday. Davis was summoned by the panel as public pressure builds against Facebook for privately compiling information that its Instagram photo-sharing service appears to grievously harm some teens, especially girls, while publicly downplaying the popular platform’s negative impact.