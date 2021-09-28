Albania complains its EU accession bid is being held hostage

AP National Business

By LLAZAR SEMINI

Associated Press

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister has complained about the delay in the launch of his country’s membership negotiations with the European Union, saying Bulgaria’s veto is holding the process hostage. Edi Rama spoke at a news conference Tuesday with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who is on a regional tour ahead of the Oct. 6 summit of the European Council on Western Balkans. Albania and North Macedonia have both fulfilled the criteria for beginning membership negotiations, but EU member Bulgaria opposes North Macedonia’s membership, citing a bilateral dispute over history and national identity. As the two countries’ bids are linked, the veto has also prevented Albania from moving forward.