Emporio Armani celebrates 40 years during Milan Fashion Week

AP National Business

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Giorgio Armani has celebrated 40 years of his Emporio Armani line with a retrospective show at his Silos museum and a collection for youthful dressers that brimmed with colorful optimism. The 86-year-old designer called them 40 hard years, “but beautiful, very beautiful.” Armani took a closing bow with Pantaleo (Leo) Dell’Orco and niece Silvana Armani, the respective heads of the men’s and women’s design offices for all of Armani’s collections — a concrete gesture indicating future creative succession. They all wore matching navy tops and trousers, with white sneakers.