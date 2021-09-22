Polish regulators renew license for Discovery-owned channel

AP National Business

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s broadcasting regulators have extended the license of Discovery Inc.-owned TVN24. But they also also adopted a resolution to pressure the American company to sell its majority stake in the TV news channel, which airs coverage that is critical of Poland’s government. The National Broadcasting Council had delayed the renewal of TVN24′s license for almost two years before it granted the extention on Wednesday. The independent television channel is watched by millions of people daily in Poland. Its current license expires on Sunday. The ruling Law and Justice party is trying to push a law through parliament to ban non-European ownership of broadcasters, a move viewed as an effort to curb media freedom in Poland.