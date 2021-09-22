Facebook tech chief Mike Schroepfer to step down

AP National Business

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Facebook’s Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer is stepping down from the social media company, taking on a part time role while longtime executive Andrew Bosworth will replace him next year. Schroepfer, known as “Schrep,” has been at Facebook for 13 years and is a close friend of CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He called his decision difficult “because of how much I love Facebook and how excited I am about the future we are building together” but added that his new role will let him focus on personal and philanthropic efforts while staying connected to Facebook. The transition will happen sometime in 2022.