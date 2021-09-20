Kosovo deploys police, Serbs protest amid border tension

AP National Business

By DUSAN STOJANOVIC

Associated Press

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Tensions have soared on the border between Kosovo and Serbia as Pristina authorities started implementing a rule to remove Serbian license plates from cars entering Kosovo. Kosovo special police with armored vehicles were deployed Monday on the tense border as hundreds of Kosovo Serbs reportedly drove there in their cars to protest the move. They blocked one of the border points in protest. Serbia’s police have for years been taking off registration plates from Kosovo-registered cars entering Serbia. And the latest move by Kosovo authorities appears to be a tit-for-tat move. Serbia doesn’t recognize its former province of Kosovo as a separate state and considers the mutual border only as an “administrative” and temporary boundary.