Parents laud Chinese rules aimed at kids’ ‘unhealthy’ gaming

AP National Business

By ZEN SOO

AP Technology Writer

China has set new rules limiting the amount of time kids can spend playing online games. The new rules are part of a campaign to ensure that youths are not spending too much time on entertainment that could potentially be unhealthy. Parents have welcomed the restrictions limiting minors to just three hours of online game playing a week _ one hour between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday most weeks. Experts say it’s unclear if such policies can help prevent addiction to online activities, since children might just get obsessed with social media. Ultimately, experts say it’s up to parents to nurture good habits and set screen time limits.