Biden, world leaders try to hammer out next steps on climate
By ELLEN KNICKMEYER
Associated Press
President Joe Biden is trying to hammer out the world’s next steps against rapidly worsening climate change in a private, virtual session with a small group of other global leaders. Friday’s session at the White House opened with Biden announcing a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks from oil and gas rigs and other sources. Leaders of European blocs and the U.N. joined a handful of other national leaders in the private White House talks. The White House sessions and other upcoming ones are trying to ensure that world leaders come to a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow in November with significant new commitments to cut climate-wrecking oil, gas and coal emissions.