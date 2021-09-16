Zimbabwe orders government workers to get COVID vaccinations

AP National Business

By FARAI MUTSAKA

Associated Press

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe has told all government employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or they will not be allowed to come to work. It wasn’t made clear what would happen to those who refused to be vaccinated. State-owned newspaper The Herald reported that the government would adopt a policy where unvaccinated workers wouldn’t be paid. The government is Zimbabwe’s biggest employer and has about 500,000 workers. Zimbabwe is one of the leading countries in Africa in terms of vaccinations. More than 12% of the southern African nation’s 15 million people are fully vaccinated. That compares to just 3.6% of people across Africa who have been fully vaccinated.