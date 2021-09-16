Muslim groups call for Hilton boycott over project in China

AP National Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Muslim civil rights group is calling for a boycott of Hilton hotels over what it says are plans to build a hotel on the site of a bulldozed Uyghur mosque in China. The Council on American-Islamic Relations and other organizations held a news conference Thursday outside the Capital Hilton in Washington announcing the boycott campaign. China has faced international condemnation over persecution of the Muslim Uyghur population in China’s Xinjiang province. Critics say the campaign amounts to cultural genocide, including the detention of Uyghurs in “re-education camps” and the destruction of mosques and other cultural sites. A Hilton spokesperson said the corporation was not involved in the site selection and and has limited involvement in development plans by franchisees.