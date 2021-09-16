Bulgaria interim government sworn in until November election

AP National Business

By VESELIN TOSHKOV

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has reappointed a retired general as interim prime minister to lead a new caretaker government until the next early election is held in November. The Balkan country is the European Union’s poorest member. It is gearing up for its third parliamentary election of the year after deep divisions between the parties in parliament prevented them from finding common ground for a coalition government. Radev presented the new caretaker Cabinet on Thursday. It will have to organize snap parliamentary and regular presidential elections on Nov. 14th. It’s the first time that a caretaker government enters power after a previous caretaker Cabinet.