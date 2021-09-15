The freelancing boom may change how you buy life insurance

AP National Business

By GEORGIA ROSE of NerdWallet

A rise in freelancing, coupled with an increasing interest in flexible employment from millennial and Gen Z workers, could signal a change in how Americans build and calculate life insurance plans. For example, the group life insurance policies offered by employers are not available to self-employed workers, forcing freelancers to look more to the private market for coverage. Without the safety net of an employee-paid basic plan, or a consistent salary, people with flexible employment may benefit from an earlier understanding of what types of policies are available to them, as well as how to calculate coverage amounts.