Ireland investigates TikTok over child, China data concerns

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — TikTok is facing two EU data privacy investigations, one into its handling of children’s personal data and another over its data transfers to China. Ireland’s data privacy watchdog said Tuesday that it has started two inquiries to examine whether the popular short video app has breached stringent EU data privacy regulations. The Irish watchdog is TikTok’s lead regulator in the European Union. TikTok, which is owned by China’s ByteDance, said it will fully cooperate with the commission’s investigation. The company said it has implemented extensive policies and controls to safeguard user data and relies on approved methods for transferring data from Europe.