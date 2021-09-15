Edmunds compares Volkswagen Golf GTI and Hyundai Veloster N

AP National Business

By CAMERON ROGERS

Edmunds

Volkswagen’s redesigned 2022 Golf GTI will be arriving at dealerships this fall. It’s the latest generation of the car that pioneered the hot hatch segment when it launched in the U.S. for the 1983 model year. Nearly four decades later, the GTI still stands as a benchmark for sporty performance and everyday practicality on a budget. A key rival is the 2022 Hyundai Veloster N, Hyundai’s distinctive and high-performing three-door hatchback. Which one of these hot hatches is the better buy? Edmunds’ experts put the two speedy compacts head-to-head to determine a winner in this week’s Behind the Wheel column published by The Associated Press.