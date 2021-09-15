Canadian Pacific’s acquisition of KCS railroad back on track

AP National Business

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The path is now clear for Canadian Pacific’s $31 billion acquisition of Kansas City Southern railroad to move forward after Canadian National dropped out of the bidding war Wednesday. The deal could still face tough scrutiny from regulators at the federal Surface Transportation Board, which hasn’t approved any major railroad mergers since the 1990s, bus KCS shareholders will be set to get paid once shareholders of both companies and Mexican regulators approve regardless of what the STB ultimately decides. Canadian Pacific triumphed in the bidding war even though it offered less federal regulators rejected part of CN’s plan. Canadian National will receive $1.4 billion in breakup fees for its trouble.