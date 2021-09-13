Apple patches exploit attributed to hacker-for-hire firm

AP National Business

By FRANK BAJAK

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Apple released an emergency security software patch to fix a vulnerability that an internet watchdog group says allowed spyware from the world’s most infamous hacker-for-hire firm, NSO Group, to infect the iPhone of a Saudi activist without any user interaction. The researchers from the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab said it was the first time a so-called “zero-click” exploit had been caught and analyzed. They said they found the malicious code on Sept. 7 and had high confidence NSO Group was behind the attack. NSO Group did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.