EU orders Italy to recover ‘illegal state aid’ from Alitalia

AP National Business

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union’s anti-trust watchdog is ordering Italy to recover 900 million euros ($1.01 billion) from ailing air carrier Alitalia. It says an investigation has concluded that the loans constitute illegal state aid. Alitalia has been in financial trouble since 2008. The airline was in desperate need of funds in 2017 but had lost its access to credit markets. To keep it afloat, the Italian government stepped in, providing two loans of 600 million and 300 million euros each. European Commission Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager said on Friday that “the in-depth investigation has shown that first, the loans amount to state aid for Alitalia, and second that they are illegal under state aid rules.”