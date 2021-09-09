US average mortgage rates rise slightly; 30-year at 2.88%

AP National Business

WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term mortgage rates were marginally higher this week as the recovering economy appeared stalled against the backdrop of a wave of new delta variant coronavirus cases. They remained under 3%. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac says the average rate for a 30-year mortgage edged up to 2.88% from 2.87% last week. The rate for a 15-year loan ticked up to 2.19% from 2.18% last week. Concern continues to swirl that the highly contagious delta variant could cause the economic recovery from the pandemic to sputter by reducing employment and dampening consumer spending.