Ford pulls plug on India production after decade of losses

AP National Business

By MICHELLE CHAPMAN

AP Business Writer

Ford say it’s going to stop making vehicles for sale in India immediately as part of its efforts to return its business there to profitability, resulting in the loss of approximately 4,000 jobs. Ford explained that there were accumulated operating losses of more than $2 billion over the past 10 years in India and a nearly $1 billion non-operating write-down of assets in 2019. President and CEO Jim Farley said in a statement that demand for new vehicles in India has been much weaker than forecast.