NY county worker charged in digital currency mining scheme

AP National Business

RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a Suffolk County employee secretly installed dozens of machines in his workplace in a cryptocurrency scheme and cost the county at least $6,000 in electricity bills. Christopher Naples faces charges including public corruption, grand larceny, and computer trespass. He is accused of using the devices to mine Bitcoin and other types of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency units are created by computers solving complex math equations, and the process can result in heavy electricity usage and high cooling costs. An email seeking comment was sent to Naples’ attorney. He appeared in court on Wednesday and was released on his own recognizance.