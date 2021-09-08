Facebook slams UK antitrust watchdog over call to sell Giphy

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — Facebook has criticized U.K. competition watchdog’s provisional decision that it should sell off Giphy because it’s acquisition of the company stifled competition for animated images. The social network’s response Wednesday to last month’s decision by the Competition and Markets Authority sets the stage for a bitter battle over the future of the deal. In a strongly worded letter, Facebook said the watchdog’s decision contained “fundamental errors.” The U.S. company questioned whether the authority’s call to sell Giphy after acquiring it last year would be effective or enforceable.. Facebook said the watchdog’s “complete divestiture remedy is grossly unreasonable and disproportionate.”