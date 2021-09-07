Planned ban over abortion law could cost Texas $7M a year

AP National Business

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Officials say the city of Portland, Oregon’s plan to boycott Texas goods and services over the new abortion law could cost companies there millions of dollars a year. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Office of Management and Finance spokeswoman Heather Hafer says Portland has inked almost $35 million in contracts with Texas-based businesses over the last five years. She also said Portland employees have made 19 separate trips to the Lonestar State on official business since 2019. The potential financial impact information comes after Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said on Twitter that a boycott would hurt Portland, not Texas.