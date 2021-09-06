Skip to Content
UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

By PETER DEJONG and FRANK JORDANS
Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands (AP) — The U.N.’s top climate official is urging governments to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming. Amid a season of extreme weather and new temperature records, Patricia Espinosa warned that no nation is safe from the impacts of climate change. Her comments came at the opening of a new floating office for the Global Center on Adaption in the Dutch port city of Rotterdam. Such high-tech facilities are beyond the reach of millions in poorer nations, whose leaders have demanded that big polluters pay some of the costs they face in adjusting to climate change.

Associated Press

