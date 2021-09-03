Growth in services sector slowed in August from record pace

AP National Business

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July. The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries decreased to a reading of 61.7 in August after hitting a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008. Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.