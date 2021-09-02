Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:08 AM

Mortgage rates unchanged from last week, remain under 3%

The Associated Press

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — The average long-term mortgage rate was unchanged from last week as the economy continues to show encouraging signs even as hospitalizations from the delta variant of the coronavirus remain elevated. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday that the average rate for a 30-year mortgage held at 2.87% as demand for homes remained stable. The benchmark rate, which peaked this year at 3.18% in April, stood at 2.93% this time last year.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content