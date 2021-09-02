From fad to force, sustainable investing sweeps Wall Street

AP National Business

By STAN CHOE

AP Business Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Sustainable investing has gone way past fad to become one of the steadiest forces on Wall Street. For every month over the two years through July, investors have sent at least $1.5 billion into funds that call themselves socially reponsible or that use environmental, social and corporate-governance criteria to make their investments. That’s a far cry from other U.S. stock funds, which have been rocked by titanic swings of interest. In two out of every three months during that period, more money flowed out of U.S. stock funds than came in.