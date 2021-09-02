EU pushes for more autonomy amid Afghanistan fallout

AP National Business

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN

Associated Press

BRDO CASTLE, Slovenia (AP) — European Union ministers are mulling over ways to beef up the 27-nation bloc’s strategic autonomy and improve its capacity to respond to future crises. EU defense and foreign affairs ministers are meeting in Slovenia to discuss lessons learned from their rushed departure from Afghanistan. That crisis laid bare the bloc’s dependency on the U.S. Ministers will discuss plans for the so-called strategic compass. It’s a document aiming at harmonizing crisis management and defining defense ambitions for the bloc. The paper is expected to be drafted before the end of the year. They will also look at ways to develop a rapid response force capable of operating in difficult military theaters.