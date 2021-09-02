Cunard cancels 4 cruises, delays return of the Queen Mary 2

AP National Business

NEW YORK (AP) — Cunard Line is pushing back the return of the Queen Mary 2, which has already been idled for 18 months because of the pandemic. Cunard said Thursday it is canceling the ship’s first four scheduled cruises, which included two trips across the Atlantic. Instead, the ship will make two short round trips from its home port in Southampton, England. Cunard says the ship will arrive in New York on Dec. 20 for its first trip leaving U.S. waters two days later. The cancellations are the latest in a series of fits and starts for the cruise industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.