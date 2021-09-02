Countries take steps toward curbing plastic waste in oceans

AP National Business

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — An intergovernmental conference has taken early steps toward drawing up an agreement to curb plastic pollution and marine litter around the world. The pollution can choke off sea life, harm food safety and coastal tourism and contribute to climate change. A draft resolution was presented by Peru and Rwanda at the end of a two-day Geneva conference on Thursday. It’s backed by the European Union and several other countries. The resolution amounts to a procedural step. But it aims to build momentum for drawing up language as early as next year toward a binding global deal. The draft is expected to be considered at a U.N. Environment Assembly meeting in February.