Apple eases App Store rules again, to allow outside signups

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — Apple is relaxing rules to allow some app developers such as Spotify, Netflix and digital publishers to include an outside link so users can sign up for paid subscription accounts. The iPhone maker said late Wednesday that it’s making a small adjustment to its strict App Store rules for developers of so-called reader apps, in order to resolve an investigation by regulators in Japan. It’s the latest concession by Apple as it faces global pressure over the rules, including a requirement that subscriptions only be bought through iPhone apps and that it takes a commission of up to 30%. The changes will take effect globally in early 2022.