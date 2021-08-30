California lawmakers vote to limit secret settlements

AP National Business

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Legislature has voted to guarantee people can call out their bosses publicly in most harassment and discrimination cases. California law already bans nondisclosure agreements in cases of sexual harassment, discrimination and assault. The bill lawmakers approved Monday would extend that law to include other things like discrimination based on race, gender identity or sexual orientation. Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom now must decide whether to sign the bill into law. The measure would still allow nondisclosure agreements if the employee wants one to protect their identity. But it would not let the company require such an agreement.