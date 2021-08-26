Dozens of homes, outbuildings burned in Minnesota wildfire

AP National Business

ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — Superior National Forest officials say dozens of homes, cabins and outbuildings have been destroyed in northeastern Minnesota as the state’s largest wildfire continues burning uncontained. Minnesota Public Radio News reported Wednesday that 12 homes or cabins and 57 outbuildings have been lost in the Greenwood Lake fire that has consumed 34 square miles of forest land. An additional three homes or cabins have been damaged. Forest officials have decided to keep the popular Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness closed for another week, until Sept. 3.