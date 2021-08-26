$300M Tyson investment to bring 376 more jobs to Virginia

AP National Business

DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — Officials say Arkansas-based Tyson Foods will invest $300 million to establish a manufacturing facility in Virginia’s Pittsylvania County that is expected to create 376 new jobs. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam announced the project Thursday. Officials say the plant will be developed at an an industrial park jointly owned by the county and the city of Danville. They say Tyson is committing to purchase 60 million pounds of Virginia-grown chicken over the next three years. The Danville Register & Bee reported the development. Tyson already employs more than 2,000 people across Virginia in hatchery, grain, and processing operations. Virginia competed with North Carolina for the project.