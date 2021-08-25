Feds report most rental assistance has still not gone out

AP National Business

By MICHAEL CASEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Only 11% of the tens of billions of dollars in federal rent assistance meant to help tenants around the country avoid eviction has been distributed. The latest data from the Treasury Department, which oversees the program, shows that the pace of distribution increased in July over June and that nearly a million households have been helped. But with landlords challenging a federal eviction moratorium in court, the concern is that a wave of evictions will happen before much of the assistance has been distributed. Lawmakers approved $46.5 billion in spending on rental assistance and most states are now distributing the first tranche of $25 billion.