Supply issues take shakes off the menu at British McDonald’s

AP National Business

LONDON (AP) — McDonald’s says it has pulled milkshakes from the menu in all 1,250 of its British restaurants because of supply problems stemming from a shortage of truck drivers. The fast-food chain says it is also experiencing shortages of bottled drinks. McDonald’s says that “we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products.” It says it is “working hard to return these items to the menu.” This is the latest in a series of shortages to parts and products in Britain blamed on a combination of Brexit and the coronavirus pandemic. Last week chicken chain Nando’s temporarily shut about 50 outlets because of a shortage of poultry.