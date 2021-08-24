Firefighters work to keep California fire from Lake Tahoe

AP National Business

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — An army of firefighters is trying to keep a huge wildfire from pushing toward Lake Tahoe, the blue alpine lake surrounded by resort communities straddling the California-Nevada state line. The Caldor Fire is just 9% contained Tuesday after scorching over 180 square miles and destroying at least 455 homes southwest of Lake Tahoe. California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection Chief Thom Porter says the fire is knocking on the door of the Lake Tahoe basin, and all efforts are being made to keep it out. Porter says the Caldor Fire is now the nation’s No. 1 priority for firefighting resources.