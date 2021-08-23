Insider Q&A: Making the online world safe for children

AP National Business

By FRANK BAJAK

AP Technology Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Filmmaker Beeban Kidron, a member of the House of Lords, has been a driving force behind a U.K. law designed to make the online world safer for children that takes effect on Sept. 2. Tech companies including Facebook’s Instagram, TikTok and Google’s YouTube have already responded to the so-called Age Appropriate Design Code with kid-shielding measures. The code aims to make an often unruly digital world considerably less hostile and dangerous for children. Kidron believes we’re still “in the foothills” of reform, with more to come in the next few weeks.