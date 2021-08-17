NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms

AP National Business

By BOBBY CAINA CALVAN

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show proof of vaccination against COVID-19. The new rules are part of the city’s latest campaign to control a pandemic that had crippled the city’s economy. The rapid spread of the delta variant has caused infections and hospitalizations to soar in recent weeks and New York Mayor Bill de Blasio hopes the new rules will persuade more people to get vaccinated. If not, the mayor says they risk being shut out from partaking of much of the city’s amenities, including restaurants, bars, gyms, public performances, museums and other cultural venues.