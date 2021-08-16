Japan extends, expands coronavirus emergency as cases surge

AP National Business

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s government has decided that a coronavirus state of emergency will continue through Sept. 12 rather than finishing at the end of this month as initially planned. With the virus continuing to spread in the country, the state of emergency for Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, and three other regions which began in July will be extended and expanded. The measures were enforced throughout the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics. With the latest extension, the emergency will remain in force during the Tokyo Paralympics, which open Aug. 24 and close on Sept. 5. The emergency measures center on asking eateries and bars to close at 8 p.m. and not serve alcohol.