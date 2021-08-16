Hong Kong leader: Groups crossing ‘red lines’ should disband

AP National Business

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong’s leader Carrie Lam says organizations that cross “red lines” and disregard national security should disband, though that wouldn’t protect them if they are found to break the law. Hong Kong authorities are carrying out an ongoing crackdown on dissent, as Beijing seeks to keep Hong Kong in line after anti-government protests in 2019. The organizer of some of the biggest protests that year, the Civil Human Rights Front, said Sunday it would disband. Lam also said Hong Kong would cut off professional groups that turn political. Last month, the city’s largest union for educators disbanded. Lam warned that the Law Society could be next if they “let politics take over their professional mission.”