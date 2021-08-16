Biden admin to appeal order blocking oil, gas lease pause

AP National Business

By KEVIN McGILL

Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — President Joe Biden’s administration is appealing a federal judge’s order that blocked Biden’s suspension of new oil and gas leases on federal land and waters. A Louisiana-based federal judge issued the ruling in June, siding with Louisiana’s attorney general and officials in 12 other states. Those states said the administration bypassed bureaucratic steps required before such delays can be undertaken, and that the moratorium would cost the states money and jobs. The administration said Monday the pause is needed because the leasing programs are responsible for significant greenhouse gas emissions. However, the statement said leasing would continue in accordance with the judge’s order during the appeal.