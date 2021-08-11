Win on Sunday, sell on Monday still a goal for automakers

AP National Business

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

DETROIT (AP) — The old saying for auto dealers was always “Win on Sunday, sell on Monday.” A changing economy made the task more difficult. Despite the challenges, the top manufacturers still see motorsports as an effective marketing tool for their cars. Most of the top brands participate in some form of auto racing, both to show the performance of the brand and to transfer some of the motorsports technology into production cars. Multiple manufacturers have used racing events this year to debut upcoming street cars.