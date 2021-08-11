S&P 500, Dow industrials mark records but Nasdaq lags behind
By DAMIAN J. TROISE and ALEX VEIGA
AP Business Writers
Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street Wednesday, marking more records for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Weakness in some technology stocks helped pull the Nasdaq composite slightly lower. The S&P 500 climbed 0.2% and the Dow added 0.6%. Investors got some better news on inflation when the Labor Department reported that consumer prices rose 0.5% from June to July, down from the previous monthly increase of 0.9%. Energy prices rose, sending the price of benchmark U.S. crude oil up 1.4%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.33%.