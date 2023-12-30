Skip to Content
Price puts up 25, Eastern Washington beats Sacramento State 87-61

CHENEY, Wash. (AP) — Ethan Price’s 25 points helped Eastern Washington defeat Sacramento State 87-61 on Saturday night.

Price shot 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free throw line for the Eagles (6-7, 2-0 Big Sky Conference). Cedric Coward scored 19 points and added eight rebounds. Casey Jones had 16 points and shot 5 for 8 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) and 3 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Hornets (3-10, 0-2) were led by Zee Hamoda, who recorded 16 points and two steals. Sacramento State also got 10 points from Emil Skytta. Brandon Betson also had nine points.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Wednesday. Eastern Washington visits South Dakota and Sacramento State hosts UMKC.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Associated Press

