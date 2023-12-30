Mogbo’s 16 lead San Francisco past Mississippi Valley State 92-42

By The Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jonathan Mogbo scored 16 points as San Francisco beat Mississippi Valley State 92-42 on Saturday night.

Mogbo had 10 rebounds and five steals for the Dons (11-4). Isaiah Hawthorne scored 13 points while going 5 of 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range). Malik Thomas shot 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Arecko Gipson finished with 13 points for the Delta Devils (0-13). Donovan Sanders added 10 points for Mississippi Valley State. Rayquan Brown also had seven points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.