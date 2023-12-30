Midfielder Tyler Boyd traded from Major League Soccer’s LA Galaxy to Nashville

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former U.S. national team midfielder Tyler Boyd was traded from the LA Galaxy to Nashville on Saturday, the winger’s 28th birthday.

LA received an international roster slot in both 2024 and 2025 plus $75,000 per season in general allocation money, which can be used to reduce a player’s allocation against the salary cap. LA may receive up to $625,000 in GAM conditioned on Boyd’s performance with Nashville.

Boyd had eight goals in 39 matches for LA in all competitions this year, including seven league goals. He joined Major League Soccer this year after playing in New Zealand, Portugal and Turkey. He had four goals in 35 matches from 2019-22 with Turkey’s Beşiktaş.

He went on loan to Sivasspor in 2021 and had five goals in 14 appearances, then had two goals in 23 appearances during a loan to Çaykur Rizespor.

Boyd scored two goals in 10 international appearances from 2016-19.

