Skip to Content
AP California

Hallums puts up 15 in Pacific’s 80-66 win against Cal Maritime

By
Published 4:22 PM

By The Associated Press

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — Lesown Hallums scored 15 points as Pacific beat Cal Maritime 80-66 on Saturday night.

Hallums added seven rebounds and four steals for the Tigers (6-9). Tyler Beard scored 14 points and added three steals. Cam Denson finished with 12 points.

The Keelhaulers were led by DJ Henry, who recorded 13 points and two steals. Illyaas Rafiq added 12 points for Cal Maritime. In addition, Chris Herrera finished with 10 points and six assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP California

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content