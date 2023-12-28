UC Irvine wins 73-66 against UC Riverside

By The Associated Press

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Andre Henry’s 23 points helped UC Irvine defeat UC Riverside 73-66 on Thursday night in a Big West Conference opener.

Henry shot 7 for 9 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Anteaters (8-5). Carter Welling scored 14 points and added seven rebounds and three blocks. Justin Hohn was 4 of 8 shooting, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Benjamin Griscti led the way for the Highlanders (5-8) with 18 points and two steals. UC Riverside also got 14 points, seven assists and two steals from Isaiah Moses. In addition, Kaleb Smith had 10 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.