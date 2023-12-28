Traore’s 23 points, 22 boards help Long Beach State beat CSU Fullerton in Big West Conference opener

By The Associated Press

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Aboubacar Traore had 23 points and 22 rebounds, Lassina Traore added 16 points and 17 rebounds and Long Beach State defeated CSU Fullerton 81-71 on Thursday in a Big West Conference opener.

Traore recorded the third 20-20 game in the last 30 years for Long Beach State.

Marcus Tsohonis shot 5 for 17 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free throw line to add 17 points for the Beach (9-4). It was the sixth straight victory for the Beach.

Long Beach State outrebounded Cal State Fullerton 55-34.

The Titans (7-6) were led by Max Jones, who recorded 19 points. Dominic Brewton added 18 points, six rebounds and two steals for CSU Fullerton. Vincent Lee also had nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.