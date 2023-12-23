Marshall’s 19 help Santa Clara knock off Duquesne 81-73

By The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Carlos Marshall Jr.’s 19 points helped Santa Clara defeat Duquesne 81-73 on Saturday night.

Marshall added six rebounds for the Broncos (9-5). Adama Bal shot 5 of 8 from the field and 8 for 11 from the foul line to add 19 points. Brenton Knapper had 12 points and finished 5 of 9 from the field.

Dae Dae Grant led the way for the Dukes (8-3) with 32 points. Jimmy Clark III added 14 points for Duquesne. In addition, Kareem Rozier finished with six points and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.